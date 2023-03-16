Proelium FR3
Stats
Sight Slot
Torch HS3
Omolon red-dot. Medium zoom. • Greatly increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed
Flash HS5
Omolon red-dot. Medium zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed
Jolt PS
Omolon Post sights. Short zoom. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed
Spark PS
Omolon post sight. Short zoom. • Slightly increases range • Increases handling speed
Candle PS
Omolon post sight. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases range
Transmission MS7
Omolon ocular technology. Long zoom. • Increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed
Impulse MS3
Omolon ocular technology. Long zoom. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed
Signal MS5
Omolon ocular technology. Long zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed