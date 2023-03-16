Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Proelium FR3

Details
Perks

Stats

Sight Slot

Torch HS3

Omolon red-dot. Medium zoom. • Greatly increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

Flash HS5

Omolon red-dot. Medium zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed

Jolt PS

Omolon Post sights. Short zoom. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed

Spark PS

Omolon post sight. Short zoom. • Slightly increases range • Increases handling speed

Candle PS

Omolon post sight. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

Transmission MS7

Omolon ocular technology. Long zoom. • Increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

Impulse MS3

Omolon ocular technology. Long zoom. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed

Signal MS5

Omolon ocular technology. Long zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range • Slightly decreases handling speed

