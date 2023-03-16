// VANNET // CIVILIAN TERMINAL // ENCRYPTION ENABLED // // TRANSMISSION ORIGIN: EDZ-FRM // // RECEIVING TERMINAL: ELIGOS-LEX-V // // CONNECTING …

SUCCESS // // CONVERSATION LOG—TRANSCRIPTION ENABLED // // USER: @FRM-MK1 // // USER: @ELV-EC1 // :: Thank you for using VANNET :: :: Your conversation may be recorded :: :: Connecting you with your party // CONSOLE1@ELIGOS-LEX-V ::

@ELV-EC1: I greet you, Misraakskel of the House of Light.

@FRM-MK1: House Light and its Kell thanks Caiatlkel for her response.

@ELV-EC1: We have done the dance of pleasantries. We may set aside our titles and speak as allies. What is it you wish to discuss?

@FRM-MK1: I speak my concern with difficulty.

@ELV-EC1: I will listen.

[ NO AUDIO DETECTED ]

@FRM-MK1: I have devoted myself to freeing my people from harm. Not only from our enemies, but the harm that a parent may cause a child.

@FRM-MK1: We Eliksni call this "shadow-of-generations."

@ELV-EC1: Why tell me this?

@FRM-MK1: Your father–

@ELV-EC1: My father is dead. Whatever is left has no hold over me.

@FRM-MK1: The shadow still falls. I look upon my daughter, and I remember my mother's violence. There is pain… and recognition.

[ NO AUDIO DETECTED ]

@FRM-MK1: We are more than what they were. We are more than they have done to us.

@ELV-EC1: …Anything else?

@FRM-MK1: That is all I wish to say.

@ELV-EC1: Very well.

// ELIGOS-LEX-V TERMINAL DISCONNECTED // // CONNECTING …

CONNECTION FAILED // // RETRY? Y/N // // TRANSMISSION ORIGIN DISCONNECTED // // END TRANSCRIPTION //