Presto-48
Rare Hand Cannon
Rare
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
47
Handling
41
Range
35
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
44
Recoil Direction
87
Zoom
14
Magazine
9
Impact
84
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
140
