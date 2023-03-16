Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Posterity
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
60
Handling
36
Range
39
Aim Assistance
79
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
100
Zoom
14
Magazine
13
Impact
78
Reload Speed
57
Rounds Per Minute
180
