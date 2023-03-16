Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Positive Outlook
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Void Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
39
Range
57
Aim Assistance
26
Inventory Size
59
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
66
Zoom
16
Magazine
33
Impact
29
Reload Speed
43
Rounds Per Minute
450
