Most people wouldn't consider a broken weapon a birthday present. But the Brays… aren't like most people. Sure, they tell me I'm smart, but they have a closeness, a relationship to the tools and machines they work with that goes beyond words. I never thought they would trust me enough to be a part of that. Until today.

Elsie knows I've been working in the lab, trying to perfect the scout rifle designs in secret. I thought she'd be angry, that a weapon like this was a Bray project, not something for her adopted little sister. But this morning she surprised me. She handed me the weapon, a smile on her face. She told me she had checked it over, but only I could finish it.

A real piece of Bray tech. And it's mine. I finally feel like I've found my place. The Brays are more than just scientists. They're my family.