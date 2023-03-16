Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Point of the Stag
Legendary Combat Bow
Legendary
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Draw Time
684
Handling
56
Aim Assistance
72
Accuracy
68
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
77
Zoom
18
Impact
76
Reload Speed
40
