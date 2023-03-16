Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
PLUG ONE.1
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
36
Range
58
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
40
Airborne Effectiveness
8
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
17
Magazine
6
Impact
80
Reload Speed
31
