Plemusa-B
Rare Grenade Launcher
Rare
Void Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
36
Handling
36
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
19
Velocity
27
Recoil Direction
53
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
37
Rounds Per Minute
120
