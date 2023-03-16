Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Pleiades Corrector
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
71
Range
28
Aim Assistance
76
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
20
Magazine
16
Impact
60
Reload Speed
63
Rounds Per Minute
200
