Play of the Game
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Handling
33
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
30
Velocity
39
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
70
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
6
Reload Speed
46
Rounds Per Minute
120
