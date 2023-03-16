Planck's Stride
Triumphant Arask held the shimmering relic high over his head as he pushed through the glut of his cheering crew. "Right where I said it would be," he shouted to roars of approval. Nothing to do now but secure it in his hideout and wait for Eramis's arrival.
"You," Arask said, pointing out a Dreg who stood at the edge of the scrum, trying desperately not to be noticed. The Dreg looked around in desperate confusion.
"You!" Arask shouted again, striding toward the Dreg, who now tried unsuccessfully to melt into the crowd. "You wagered against me bringing the relic back here, didn't you?" Arask demanded, pushing the iridescent relic into the Dreg's face.
The miserable Dreg shrank and shook its head. "N-no, I—"
"Tell me the truth," Arask said patiently. The eager crewmembers pressed in close.
The trembling Dreg closed his eyes and nodded miserably.
Arask frowned sympathetically. "Say it," he sighed. "Say it."
"I did," squeaked the Dreg, who buried his face in his hands.
Arask nodded and let the Dreg snivel quietly for a moment.
"The blunder booth," he commanded flatly.
The crew erupted in excited howling around him, then set upon the shrieking Dreg and carried him off for punishment.
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed