Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Planck's Stride
Legendary Machine Gun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
47
Range
26
Aim Assistance
63
Inventory Size
36
Airborne Effectiveness
9
Recoil Direction
56
Zoom
16
Magazine
75
Impact
25
Reload Speed
57
Rounds Per Minute
900
Related Posts
Planck's Stride Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k
Destiny 2 Scallywag Title Guide - Season of Plunder Seal Triumphs
Diego Arguello
PSA: Xur Has the Wild Hunt Armor in Destiny 2 This Week
merritt k