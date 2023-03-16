Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Pit Launcher
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
24
Handling
17
Aim Assistance
28
Inventory Size
33
Velocity
68
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
59
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
10
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
58
Rounds Per Minute
25
