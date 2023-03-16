Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Picayune Mk. 33
Uncommon Hand Cannon
Uncommon
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
14
Handling
20
Range
49
Aim Assistance
48
Inventory Size
46
Recoil Direction
85
Zoom
14
Magazine
7
Impact
92
Reload Speed
18
Rounds Per Minute
120
