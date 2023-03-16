Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Phyllotactic Spiral
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
44
Handling
26
Range
58
Aim Assistance
31
Inventory Size
48
Airborne Effectiveness
16
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
18
Magazine
28
Impact
33
Reload Speed
32
Rounds Per Minute
340
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Phyllotactic Spiral Deepsight Guide – Phyllotactic Spiral Pattern Farm
Dillon Skiffington
The 10 Best Arc Weapons in Destiny 2 (March 2023)
merritt k
Phyllotactic Spiral Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k