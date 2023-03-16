Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Perseverance
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
38
Range
28
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
52
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
56
Zoom
16
Magazine
52
Impact
18
Reload Speed
46
Rounds Per Minute
720
