Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Perpetualis
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Handling
62
Range
43
Aim Assistance
67
Inventory Size
54
Airborne Effectiveness
19
Recoil Direction
53
Zoom
16
Magazine
41
Impact
21
Reload Speed
58
Rounds Per Minute
600
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Perpetualis Guide - Perpetualis God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
The Best Season of Defiance Weapons to Craft in Destiny 2
merritt k
The 10 Best PVE Auto Rifles in Destiny 2 (July 2023)
merritt k