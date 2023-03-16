Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Peregrine Greaves

Lore

From: Jagi To: Saint-14 Category: 8-sat bounce Priority: 3

Acting on intel from Hunter Vanguard Aparajita-4, my host made contact with the Lightbearer inhabiting the ruins of Caer Lerion. Recommend classification of said Lightbearer as "Warlord."

My host engaged, but the target occupied advantageous terrain and our Ghosts' resurrection times have increased by another 2.8 percent, a 0.6 increase from my last report. Further analysis is attached to this report.

After several waves, a retreat seemed the only tactical option left to us. Before I could issue the command, a new variable entered the field from above.

At first I believed it to be a Warsat. My initial assessment proved incorrect; the variable was a Titan who deployed himself from high ground to deliver an aerial melee assault upon the target.

This proved a turning point in the battle, and we were soon able to incapacitate the Warlord and prepare him for return to the Tower. I have asked the Titan to file his own report, which is also attached.

END MESSAGE

BEGIN ATTACHMENT

From: Vell Tarlowe To: Saint-14 Category: 8-sat bounce Priority: 1

I just had the best. Day. Of. My. Life. Get ready for this…

Trait Slot

Machine Gun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Rocket Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Sniper Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Shotgun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Hand Cannon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Distribution

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Enhanced Bomber

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Oversize Weapon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Light Arms Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Power Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Energy Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Kinetic Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Dynamo

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Outreach

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bomber

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Traction

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Perpetuation

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sniper Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Submachine Gun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Sidearm Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Shotgun Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Scout Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Rocket Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Pulse Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Linear Fusion Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Hand Cannon Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Grenade Launcher Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Fusion Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Bow Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

Auto Rifle Dexterity

This perk has been deprecated and no longer functions.

