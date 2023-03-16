Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Penumbra GSm
Uncommon Grenade Launcher
Uncommon
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
52
Handling
60
Aim Assistance
66
Inventory Size
24
Velocity
35
Recoil Direction
47
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
70
Magazine
6
Reload Speed
53
Rounds Per Minute
100
