Pentatonic-48
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Arc Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
40
Handling
41
Aim Assistance
58
Inventory Size
28
Velocity
53
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
72
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
42
Rounds Per Minute
20
