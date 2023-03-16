Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Peerless Precision Shell
Exotic Ghost Shell
Exotic
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Related Posts
THE 2020 JORDIE AWARDS
Jordan Mallory
The Evo 2019 Line-Up: Every Game and What to Expect
Liam Conlon
The Thirst for Lahabrea Goes Deeper than Pandaemonium's Depths in FFXIV
Jenny Zheng