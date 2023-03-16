Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Peace by Consensus

Stats

Lore

Consensus Meeting 3230.01 Zavala: "I call this meeting of the Consensus to order." New Monarchy: "Only the Speaker can call us to order." Cayde-6: "Oh, really? Well, guess we can't have meetings anymore. If you'll excuse me—" Ikora Rey: "Sit down, Cayde. We're having this discussion, bylaws be damned." FWC: "What do the bylaws say about choosing a new Speaker?" Z: "Nothing." IR: "Then we'll write new ones." DO: "Knowing us, that's going to take time. A lot of time." Z: "In the meanwhile, we will have to move forward without a Speaker." NM: "Who will take his place? You?" Z: "None of us will take the Speaker's place. And all of us will. We must find our own consensus now."

Related Posts

Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Here's the Lore: What's the Story of Destiny 2 - Season of the Drifter?
Scott Duwe
The Best Crucible PVP Weapons in Destiny 2 (May 2023 Meta Tier List)
Dillon Skiffington