Consensus Meeting 3230.01 Zavala: "I call this meeting of the Consensus to order." New Monarchy: "Only the Speaker can call us to order." Cayde-6: "Oh, really? Well, guess we can't have meetings anymore. If you'll excuse me—" Ikora Rey: "Sit down, Cayde. We're having this discussion, bylaws be damned." FWC: "What do the bylaws say about choosing a new Speaker?" Z: "Nothing." IR: "Then we'll write new ones." DO: "Knowing us, that's going to take time. A lot of time." Z: "In the meanwhile, we will have to move forward without a Speaker." NM: "Who will take his place? You?" Z: "None of us will take the Speaker's place. And all of us will. We must find our own consensus now."