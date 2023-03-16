Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Path of Least Resistance
Legendary Trace Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
73
Handling
52
Range
69
Aim Assistance
100
Inventory Size
41
Airborne Effectiveness
12
Recoil Direction
95
Zoom
16
Magazine
96
Impact
6
Reload Speed
40
Rounds Per Minute
1000
