Parsec TSu
Rare Fusion Rifle
Rare
Solar Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
19
Handling
16
Range
44
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
16
Recoil Direction
64
Zoom
15
Magazine
4
Impact
95
Reload Speed
16
