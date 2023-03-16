Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Para Torus I
Uncommon Grenade Launcher
Uncommon
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
35
Handling
34
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
20
Velocity
24
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
36
Rounds Per Minute
120
