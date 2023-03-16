Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Palmyra-B
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
43
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
42
Velocity
49
Airborne Effectiveness
5
Recoil Direction
65
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
30
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
22
Rounds Per Minute
15
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Palmyra-B Guide - Palmyra-B God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor
Bump in the Night Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
merritt k