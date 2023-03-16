Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Outlast
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
21
Range
30
Aim Assistance
78
Inventory Size
47
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
17
Magazine
32
Impact
23
Reload Speed
25
Rounds Per Minute
540
Related Posts
PlayStation Plus Free Games List - Updated for November 2019
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Best Pulse Rifles Guide - February 2020 Meta
merritt k
The Best Hunter Exotics in Destiny 2 (July 2020 Meta)
merritt k