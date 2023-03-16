Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Orimund's Anvil
Legendary Auto Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
46
Handling
44
Range
60
Aim Assistance
40
Inventory Size
58
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
16
Magazine
33
Impact
29
Reload Speed
39
Rounds Per Minute
450
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Iron Lord Title Guide – All Iron Banner Seal Triumphs
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2: Forsaken Ascendant Challenge Guide
Nerium
Destiny 2: Forsaken Review
Nerium