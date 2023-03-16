Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Orewing's Maul
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
66
Aim Assistance
73
Inventory Size
70
Velocity
74
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
80
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
100
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
71
Rounds Per Minute
90
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Every Legendary Weapon Not Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 Release Time Guide: What to Expect
Diego Arguello