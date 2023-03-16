MCXIII, forthcoming. Recorded by Underscribe Shipal

Thus did the Shadow of Earth slay the Warlock Osiris.

There was a Guardian named Osiris who defied the Shadow of Earth, saying: "If you are really the mightiest that Earth has to offer, then I challenge you in a battle of wits."

Then Osiris disappeared into the Infinite Forest, scattering his Reflections about him so as to mask himself.

But the Shadow of Earth went to the First Vex, and said to it: "My love for you is as rational as the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter."

The Vex, faced with an impossible problem, promptly perished, and with it, all Vex and all their workings crumbled into empty chassis and chalky cubes.

Thus Osiris, deprived of his Reflections, was exposed, and the Shadow of Earth slew him easily.