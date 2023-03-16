Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Opulent Stalker Vest

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Lore

MCXIII, forthcoming. Recorded by Underscribe Shipal

Thus did the Shadow of Earth slay the Warlock Osiris.

There was a Guardian named Osiris who defied the Shadow of Earth, saying: "If you are really the mightiest that Earth has to offer, then I challenge you in a battle of wits."

Then Osiris disappeared into the Infinite Forest, scattering his Reflections about him so as to mask himself.

But the Shadow of Earth went to the First Vex, and said to it: "My love for you is as rational as the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter."

The Vex, faced with an impossible problem, promptly perished, and with it, all Vex and all their workings crumbled into empty chassis and chalky cubes.

Thus Osiris, deprived of his Reflections, was exposed, and the Shadow of Earth slew him easily.

Trait Slot

Mobile Hunter Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Hunter Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Hunter Armor

Improved mobility.

Survivalist Hunter Armor

Improved recovery.

Survivalist Hunter Armor

Improved recovery.

Survivalist Hunter Armor

Improved recovery.

Heavy Hunter Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Hunter Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Hunter Armor

Improved resilience.

Related Posts

We Need to Talk About the Opulent Armor Lore in Destiny 2
merritt k
How to Get Opulent Umbral Energy in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
Collin MacGregor
How to Get Opulent Keys - Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
Collin MacGregor