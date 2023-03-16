Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Opulent Stalker Cloak

-

-

Stats

Lore

MCXX-II, forthcoming. Recorded by Underscribe Shipal

Thus did the Shadow of Earth slay the Titan Vanguard Zavala.

As recorded by the enshrined Scribe Shagac, the Vanguard of Earth requested mercy, and their request was denied. Thus the Titan Zavala was permitted a final day to consider his perfidy before his death.

So the Titan Zavala went to the Human known as Suraya Hawthorne and said, "Suraya Hawthorne, will you play a game of checkers with me?"

Suraya Hawthorne agreed, and so the two played twenty-seven games of checkers, and listened to the music of bagpipes and synthesizers, and dined upon Earth delicacies such as nuggets of chicken and the beer of roots.

"Titan Zavala," said Suraya Hawthorne as Earth's sun rose upon their latitude, "There will never again be a checkersmaster of your like."

"No, Suraya," said Titan Zavala. "You must become a greater checkersmaster than even me, if you are to lead the resistance."

Thus the Titan Vanguard did not meet his final death alone. And Suraya Hawthorne was slain at a later date.

^ Note to Underscribe Shipal: Very good. This is entirely credible.

Related Posts

We Need to Talk About the Opulent Armor Lore in Destiny 2
merritt k
How to Get Opulent Umbral Energy in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
Collin MacGregor
How to Get Opulent Keys - Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
Collin MacGregor