MCXXIX, forthcoming. Recorded by Underscribe Shipal

Thus did the Shadow of Earth slay Cayde-7.

Then a visitor approached the throne of the Joyous Emperor and proffered himself before the Generous Host. He was Cayde-7, whose origins are recounted in MCXXXVII. ^

Cayde-7 knelt at the Emperor's feet, and kissed his boots, saying: "Your truest servant is here."

And the Emperor was pleased, for he thought that this one would make a very fine Shadow.

But the true Shadow of Earth, jealous of the Emperor's love, cut down Cayde-7 where he stood in the Emperor's throne room, and then dealt with his ruins in such a way as to ensure that there would never be a Cayde-8.

The Emperor was pleased, and that night there was a great feast aboard the Leviathan.

^ A note to Underscribe Shipal: Entry MCXXXVII appears to be missing. Please reattach it to this account, and delete this footnote upon rectifying this error.