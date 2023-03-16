Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Opulent Duelist Plate

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Lore

MCXXVIII, forthcoming. Recorded by Underscribe Shipal

Thus did the Shadow of Earth slay the betrayer Uldren Sov.

Then the Shadow of Earth went to the Emperor and said: "My wise and mirthful host, those toward whom you pointed me, I have slain. Now I crave your permission and your blessing to point myself toward one in whose death I would take great delight."

The generous Emperor, pleased to no end with his bright Shadow of Shadows, said: "Say no more. It is granted."

Giving great and proper thanks, the Shadow of Earth went away and found the Guardian whose name was once Uldren Sov. The Shadow of Earth slew him, but spared his hateful little companion-soul so that the well of pleasure that was Uldren's death should never run dry.

So many times did the Shadow of Earth slay the one called Uldren Sov that no chronicler could ever record the exact number. At last, when the Shadow's appetite was whetted, Uldren Sov met his final death.

Trait Slot

Mobile Titan Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Titan Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Titan Armor

Improved mobility.

Restorative Titan Armor

Improved recovery.

Restorative Titan Armor

Improved recovery.

Restorative Titan Armor

Improved recovery.

Heavy Titan Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Titan Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Titan Armor

Improved resilience.

