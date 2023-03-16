Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Opulent Duelist Helm

Details
Perks

-

-

Stats

Lore

MCXVIII, forthcoming. Recorded by Underscribe Shipal

Thus did the Shadow of Earth slay Variks, the Betrayer.

After the much-mourned death of Mithrax, Shadow of the Eliksni, there was one who sought to inherit this exalted title. He was Variks, the Judgment Kell, who was never where his allies wanted him to be.

The Emperor was displeased, and said, "From each species of being there can be only one Shadow. That is my decree. To do otherwise would be to drink bitter juice, and I drink only what pleases me."

Then, at a nod from the Emperor, the Shadow of Earth cut down Variks the Judgment Kell. The Eliksni people called this the Second Scatter, but this name was short-lived, for so were they.

Trait Slot

Mobile Titan Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Titan Armor

Improved mobility.

Mobile Titan Armor

Improved mobility.

Restorative Titan Armor

Improved recovery.

Restorative Titan Armor

Improved recovery.

Restorative Titan Armor

Improved recovery.

Heavy Titan Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Titan Armor

Improved resilience.

Heavy Titan Armor

Improved resilience.

Related Posts

We Need to Talk About the Opulent Armor Lore in Destiny 2
merritt k
How to Get Opulent Umbral Energy in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
Collin MacGregor
How to Get Opulent Keys - Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
Collin MacGregor