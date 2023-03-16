Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Destiny 2

Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep

Opulent Duelist Greaves

-

-

Stats

Lore

MCXLII-I, forthcoming. Recorded by Underscribe Shipal

Thus did the Shadow of Earth slay their companion-soul.

And then the end was nigh, and the Shadow of Earth, thinking upon the Emperor's most indefatigable desire, knew that his Joyous Majesty wished to partake in the greatest share of the apocalypse's pleasures, and that the only way to ensure that was for the Shadow of Earth to take the honor of the second-greatest share.

To that end, the Shadow of Earth extended a hand, and into it flew the Shadow's companion-soul, who had spoken not a word for many ages.

The Shadow bade the companion-soul to speak, and the companion-soul obliged:

"I love you."

With that, the Shadow's fist closed, and the companion-soul was no more.

And then there were two.

Related Posts

We Need to Talk About the Opulent Armor Lore in Destiny 2
merritt k
How to Get Opulent Umbral Energy in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
Collin MacGregor
How to Get Opulent Keys - Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted
Collin MacGregor