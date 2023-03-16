MCXLII-I, forthcoming. Recorded by Underscribe Shipal

Thus did the Shadow of Earth slay their companion-soul.

And then the end was nigh, and the Shadow of Earth, thinking upon the Emperor's most indefatigable desire, knew that his Joyous Majesty wished to partake in the greatest share of the apocalypse's pleasures, and that the only way to ensure that was for the Shadow of Earth to take the honor of the second-greatest share.

To that end, the Shadow of Earth extended a hand, and into it flew the Shadow's companion-soul, who had spoken not a word for many ages.

The Shadow bade the companion-soul to speak, and the companion-soul obliged:

"I love you."

With that, the Shadow's fist closed, and the companion-soul was no more.

And then there were two.