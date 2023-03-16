Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
One Earth
Uncommon Hand Cannon
Uncommon
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
58
Range
23
Aim Assistance
80
Inventory Size
44
Recoil Direction
82
Zoom
14
Magazine
12
Impact
84
Reload Speed
51
Rounds Per Minute
140
