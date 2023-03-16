Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Occluded Finality
Legendary Sniper Rifle
Legendary
-
Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
30
Range
75
Aim Assistance
47
Inventory Size
59
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
77
Zoom
58
Magazine
3
Impact
90
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
72
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Occluded Finality Guide - How to Get It & the God Roll
Collin MacGregor
Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor
The Comforting Routines of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Stephen Hero