Nox Reve II
Uncommon Fusion Rifle
Uncommon
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
19
Handling
16
Range
41
Aim Assistance
53
Inventory Size
13
Recoil Direction
63
Zoom
15
Magazine
4
Impact
95
Reload Speed
14
