Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Nox Echo III
Legendary Fusion Rifle
Legendary
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
42
Handling
29
Range
31
Aim Assistance
62
Inventory Size
29
Airborne Effectiveness
4
Recoil Direction
63
Zoom
15
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
31
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
PS Plus Premium Games Guide: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Classic Games List (September 2022)
Diego Arguello
Apex Legends Caustic Class Guide – Abilities, Tips, Strengths
Nerium