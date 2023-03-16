Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Nox Cordis II
Rare Fusion Rifle
Rare
Arc Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
24
Handling
45
Range
18
Aim Assistance
29
Inventory Size
47
Recoil Direction
46
Zoom
15
Magazine
6
Impact
55
Reload Speed
42
