Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Nox Calyx II
Uncommon Fusion Rifle
Uncommon
Void Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
29
Handling
24
Range
27
Aim Assistance
55
Inventory Size
24
Recoil Direction
52
Zoom
15
Magazine
5
Impact
70
Reload Speed
28
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
PS Plus Premium Games Guide: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Classic Games List (September 2022)
Diego Arguello
Apex Legends Caustic Class Guide – Abilities, Tips, Strengths
Nerium