Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Notorious Sentry Mask
Legendary Helmet
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Defense
0
Related Posts
5 Years On, Destiny 2's Most Dangerous Foe is Still a Guy With a Shield
merritt k
Destiny 2 Thorn Quest Guide: Independent Study Quest
Scott Duwe
The Top 7 Worst Strikes in Destiny 2 (February 2023)
merritt k