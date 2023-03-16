Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
No Reprieve
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
65
Range
62
Aim Assistance
38
Inventory Size
41
Airborne Effectiveness
2
Recoil Direction
46
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
46
Rounds Per Minute
65
