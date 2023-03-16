Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

No Feelings

Details
Perks

Stats

Sight Slot

Satou Precision Lens

Precision scope. Long zoom. • Greatly increases range • Decreases handling speed

Satou Focus Lens

Far scope. Long zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range • Slightly increases handling speed

Meyrin RDL

Superior scope. Medium zoom. Highlights enemy targets. • Increases range

Meyrin RDS

Lightweight sight. Short zoom. • Increases handling speed • Increases range

Rasmussen ISA

Agile sight. Short zoom. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases range

