Nightshade
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
54
Handling
66
Range
33
Aim Assistance
68
Inventory Size
46
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
56
Zoom
17
Magazine
30
Impact
27
Reload Speed
58
Rounds Per Minute
450
