Nezarec's Whisper
Legendary Glaive
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Handling
42
Range
50
Aim Assistance
55
Shield Duration
42
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
9
Magazine
5
Impact
80
Reload Speed
25
Rounds Per Minute
55
