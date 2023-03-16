Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Nessa's Oblation (Adept)
Legendary Shotgun
Legendary
-
Damage
-
Ammo
Stats
Stability
47
Handling
69
Range
63
Aim Assistance
48
Inventory Size
49
Airborne Effectiveness
5
Recoil Direction
59
Zoom
12
Magazine
6
Impact
70
Reload Speed
49
Rounds Per Minute
65
